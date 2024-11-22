Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) CEO Mark D. Walker Sells 7,240 Shares

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) CEO Mark D. Walker sold 7,240 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $13,176.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,051 shares in the company, valued at $127,492.82. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Direct Digital stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 7.45.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Direct Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

