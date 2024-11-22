Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) CEO Mark D. Walker Sells 7,240 Shares

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark D. Walker sold 7,240 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $13,176.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,051 shares in the company, valued at $127,492.82. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Direct Digital stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 7.45.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Direct Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

