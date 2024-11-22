Distil (LON:DIS) Trading 2.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 155,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,478,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £1.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

