DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Barclays

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

DLO stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. DLocal has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in DLocal by 1,124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in DLocal by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

