Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 488.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,531,000 after purchasing an additional 867,054 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $65.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

