Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 108,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
Draganfly Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.
