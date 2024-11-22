E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 208,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 550,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Institutional Trading of E-Home Household Service

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 83.43% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

