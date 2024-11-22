Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $99.40 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,724 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $99,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average of $131.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

