Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $161,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after buying an additional 1,070,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1,604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,201,000 after buying an additional 634,059 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 31,255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 476,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8,348.9% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 446,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,008,000 after acquiring an additional 441,239 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

NYSE:ETN opened at $371.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $224.52 and a 1 year high of $373.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.32 and a 200-day moving average of $322.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

