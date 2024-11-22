Edgewood Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,989,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 59,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $140.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

