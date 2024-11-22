ELIS (XLS) Trading 14.1% Lower This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $17.47 million and approximately $36.66 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00005543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,810.89 or 0.99964058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00005805 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00050091 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.08746026 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.