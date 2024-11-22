Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 794.40 ($10.00), with a volume of 51898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784 ($9.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 682.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 622.65.

In other news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.18), for a total value of £199,998.50 ($251,792.14). 51.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

