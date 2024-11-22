Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Embraer by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

