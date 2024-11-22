Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$52.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Emera Trading Up 0.2 %

Emera Dividend Announcement

EMA stock opened at C$51.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. Emera has a one year low of C$44.13 and a one year high of C$54.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.84%.

Emera Company Profile

)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

