Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. Energizer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.

Energizer Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ENR opened at $38.09 on Friday. Energizer has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,115.26. This trade represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

