Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 983.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,010 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Entegris by 1,076.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,903,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 130.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after buying an additional 781,955 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,087,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Entegris Trading Up 5.1 %

Entegris stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.92. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.