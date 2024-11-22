Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $486.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 154,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 171,609 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 241,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

