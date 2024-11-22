Ethereum Hits Market Capitalization of $402.53 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $402.53 billion and approximately $47.32 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,342.46 or 0.03386633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00039340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,428,391 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.