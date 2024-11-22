EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $97,262.54 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $97,262.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,961,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,817,142.89. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,513 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $121,109.76.

On Thursday, November 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $145,728.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $106,492.67.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $212,805.66.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $119,243.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $53,537.05.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $46,948.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $60,538.68.

EverCommerce Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of EVCM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 87,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce



EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

