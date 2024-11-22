Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,387.97 and last traded at $1,378.00, with a volume of 1606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,367.23.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,278.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,188.89.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

