Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,387.97 and last traded at $1,378.00, with a volume of 1606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,367.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Get Our Latest Report on FRFHF
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.