Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 114257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.47. The company has a market cap of £45.51 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.