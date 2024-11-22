Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.46 and traded as high as $28.25. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 18,294 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF stock. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Dentgroup LLC owned 1.39% of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

