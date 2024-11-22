Finning International Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1973 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.
Finning International Stock Performance
FINGF stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. Finning International has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $33.25.
About Finning International
