Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.17 and traded as low as C$7.17. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs shares last traded at C$7.17, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Trading Down 26.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.19 million during the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

