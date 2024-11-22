First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Price Up 17.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shot up 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 593,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 178,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$17.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

About First Atlantic Nickel

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

