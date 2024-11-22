First County Bank CT Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First County Bank CT increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

