First County Bank CT Has $968,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First County Bank CT reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.00 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

