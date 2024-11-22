First County Bank CT Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $2,978,000. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,612,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.