First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $517,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,052 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.33.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $357.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.19, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.77 and its 200-day moving average is $311.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

