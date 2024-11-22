First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $955,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,987.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX opened at $216.08 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.06 and a 200-day moving average of $231.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.