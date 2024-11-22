First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 107 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $184.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day moving average is $179.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

