First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VLUE stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.