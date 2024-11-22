First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 462 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $224.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.00 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.