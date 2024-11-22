First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 479,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.17 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

