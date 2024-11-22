First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FEMB opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

