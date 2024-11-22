First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
FEMB opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $30.11.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Set to Gain From Looser Regulations
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Can BioMarin Stock Live Up to Wall Street’s High Expectations?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.