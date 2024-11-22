First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.
Insider Transactions at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Set to Gain From Looser Regulations
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Can BioMarin Stock Live Up to Wall Street’s High Expectations?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.