First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Insider Transactions at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,250. The trade was a 16.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

