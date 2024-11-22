First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FPF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 115,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,055. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

