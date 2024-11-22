First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.61. 473,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.