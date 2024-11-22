First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.89 and last traded at $146.35. Approximately 18,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 4,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.50.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $234.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.35.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3848 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
