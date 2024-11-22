First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.89 and last traded at $146.35. Approximately 18,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 4,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.50.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $234.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.35.

Get First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3848 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,175,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.