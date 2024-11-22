Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.95

Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Foresight Environmental Infra Price Performance

Shares of Foresight Environmental Infra stock opened at GBX 76.90 ($0.97) on Friday. Foresight Environmental Infra has a 12-month low of GBX 76.02 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.70 ($1.20).

Get Foresight Environmental Infra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ed Warner purchased 15,000 shares of Foresight Environmental Infra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £14,250 ($17,940.32).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Environmental Infra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Environmental Infra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.