Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 171.96 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.24). Approximately 115,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 399,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.80 ($2.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £372.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,525.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.13.

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

