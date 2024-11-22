Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 171.96 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.24). Approximately 115,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 399,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.80 ($2.26).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Forterra Stock Up 1.1 %
About Forterra
Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.
