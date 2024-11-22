Foundry Partners LLC Buys 17,095 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $286.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.17. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

VPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

