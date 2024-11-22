Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,387.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PSTL opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $324.08 million, a PE ratio of 172.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.15%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.