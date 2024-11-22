Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 26,375 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 20.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at $1,802,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 17.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.58 on Friday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $627.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

