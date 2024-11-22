Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 3,593 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mistras Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 24,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $272,260.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,593.06. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,644 shares of company stock valued at $478,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $283.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

