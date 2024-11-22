Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 242,988 Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 242,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 596.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 2,613.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter worth $225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 107.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Several research firms have commented on PSFE. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

