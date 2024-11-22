Foundry Partners LLC Sells 27,368 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,368 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after purchasing an additional 235,496 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3,329.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 233,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $11,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.
Oshkosh Price Performance
Oshkosh stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Oshkosh Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.
Oshkosh Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
