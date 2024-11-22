Foundry Partners LLC Sells 27,368 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,368 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after purchasing an additional 235,496 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3,329.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 233,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $11,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.