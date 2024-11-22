FY2024 EPS Estimates for Affimed Decreased by Analyst

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Affimed in a report released on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.71). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($3.91) per share.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 193.84% and a negative net margin of 7,836.26%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFMD
Affimed Stock Performance
AFMD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95.
Institutional Trading of Affimed
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affimed by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Affimed
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Symbotic Is Up Nearly 50% in 3 Months: Why It Can Keep Winning
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- QuantumScape: High-Risk, High-Reward Solid-State Battery Play?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Santa Claus Rally: 4 Reasons Stocks Could End the Year Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.