FY2024 EPS Estimates for Affimed Decreased by Analyst

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Affimed in a report released on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.71). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($3.91) per share.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 193.84% and a negative net margin of 7,836.26%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million.

AFMD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Affimed from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Affimed Stock Performance

AFMD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affimed by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

