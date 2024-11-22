FY2024 EPS Estimates for EuroDry Reduced by Noble Financial

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EuroDry in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for EuroDry’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

EuroDry stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EDRY Free Report ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.76% of EuroDry worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

