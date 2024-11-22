FY2024 EPS Forecast for NexGen Energy Increased by Analyst

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.42.

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.48. The firm has a market cap of C$6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$7.04 and a one year high of C$12.23.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

