FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies Raised by Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $11.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.81. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $265.50 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $196.23 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,769,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

